MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with T-Mobile announced Mendenhall will receive $50,000.

They said the funds will be used to pave a walking trail at Mendenhall Sports Plex and install four pieces of gym equipment to provide a low-impact aerobic workout for the citizens. The goal is to reduce rates of obesity and chronic diseases.

The grant is part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants Program.