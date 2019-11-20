Mendenhall senior dies after being shot, suspect in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Lake Forest Drive.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 8:30.

Officers found a black female lying in the roadway after responding to the 6500 block.

The female victim was transported to a local and where she was listed in critical condition.

According to JPD, Officers later learned that the victim was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was occupied by three other individuals. One of the individuals in the rear was handling a handgun when the firearm discharged, striking the victim. All occupants of the vehicle were detained for questioning in order to determine what had occurred. No arrests were made at that time.

Early Wednesday, officers received information about the passing of the female victim who has been identified as 18-year-old Kishawnna Buckley.

An arrest was made shortly thereafter, of 19-year-old, Keyshun Jefferson, who is charged with manslaughter.

Jefferson is in custody as he awaits his initial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Simpson County School District sent their condolences to the staff, students, and Buckley family: