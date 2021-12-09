Mendenhall students receive visit from Move to Learn Coach Larry Calhoun

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – Star Coach Larry Calhoun visited Mendenhall Elementary to teach students about the Move to Learn (M2L) exercise initiative.

Calhoun demonstrated the activity in the school’s gymnasium with the M2L exercise break videos which are five minutes of choreographed physical activity.

M2L was created by the Boer Foundation and the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) Office of Healthy Schools to help teachers raise student’s fitness levels and achievement. There are more than 50 free videos that teachers can use during their classes.

Teachers across the state reported that the fitness breaks have increased students’ ability to learn and focus on schoolwork.

“I can’t stress how important it is for students to incorporate movement in their learning. it’s so important for a child to be engaged, and part of their engagement is moving to learn each and every day,” said Principal Rhonda Berry.

The M2L exercise videos can be found here.