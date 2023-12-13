JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A menorah lighting ceremony was held for the first time at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Wednesday, December 13.

The ceremony was arranged by the Congregation Beth Israel of Gulfport.

“We feel, especially with the situation in Israel today, that this Hanukkah, which is always at a time of of celebration together. And hope versus darkness, we felt this year we should have this this celebration in a public place with the participation of Governor Reeves, the whole Jewish community of the state together, to really show the world we’re not afraid to stand up for what we believe in,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall, Congregation Beth Israel of Gulfport.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) participated in lighting the menorah.

“There are those who, quite frankly, would not want to see a menorah lit here in our capital. But in Mississippi, we reject those thoughts. We reject those people. We reject their anti-Semitism. And we reject their hatred. Personally, I am very proud to stand with each of you tonight for this special ceremony,” said Reeves.

Mississippi’s Jewish community said they’re grateful for the public support.

“I think it’s important for the Jewish people to feel supported by their elected leaders. This isn’t something that’s you know, it shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It’s something that everyone should be a part of to continue to spread peace and love and understanding among our communities,” said Rabbi Joseph Rosen, Congregation Beth Israel of Jackson.