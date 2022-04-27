JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mercantile Mississippi will be held Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

The two-day shopping event allows guests to shop Mississippi businesses at one location. The vendors include boutiques, stores and artisans.

Returning to the Mercantile Mississippi stage in 2022 will be Mississippi Magazine’s Patty Roper who will demonstrate a fun project while guests enjoy a formal tea catered by Fresh Cut. Tea with Patty Roper is on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Tea Tickets are $10 each and are limited.

Tickets to the show are available for advance purchase online at MercantileMS.com and will be available at the door for $10.