RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Meridian man will serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking 84 grams of cocaine.

Rankin County Judge Dewey K. Arthur sentenced Kevorkian Grace for the felony committed in 2020.

A Pearl police officer arrested Grace for the cocaine, 107 dosage units of suspected ecstasy, marijuana, THC wax, and drug paraphernalia. The suspected ecstasy ended up containing no ecstasy or other controlled substance.

Grace was initially pulled over in November 2020 on Interstate 20 for driving a car with no license plate and speeding. A bookbag in his car contained the items, according to police.

Kevorkian Grace (Courtesy: Rankin County District Attorney’s Office) Kevorkian Grace (Courtesy: Rankin County District Attorney’s Office) (Courtesy: District Attorney John K. Bramlett’s Office)

“We would like to thank the Pearl Police Department and analysts with the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory for making this conviction possible. Law enforcement officers across Rankin and Madison Counties risk their lives daily on our local interstates looking for drug and human traffickers,” said Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.