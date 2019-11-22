Meridian Store Owner Sentenced for Selling Spice, Counterfeit Goods

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Meridan man will spend some time behind bars after being found guilty on numerous charges related to the sale of counterfeit goods and possessing more than 30 grams of spice.

Abdulkhaliq Mohammed Murshid, 40, will spend eight years in prison after being sentenced Thursday on one count of selling counterfeit goods, one count of possession of “spice” (synthetic cannabinoids) with the intent to sell, and three counts of selling of an unauthorized recording device.

A jury found Murshid guilty on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Murshid is the owner of Meridian Grocery and Tobacco and Grey Cloud Tobacco stores, which is where the illegal items were sold, including fake Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton purses, as well as CDs and DVDs.

In 2015, investigators retrieved large amounts of spice, counterfeit goods, guns, and more than $200,000.

Murshid was sentenced to serve three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for count one. He was sentenced to five years on count two, which runs concurrent to count one, as well as a $20,000 fine. On counts three, four and five, Murshid was fined $5,000 for each count.