Metro area stores report steady business amid pandemic recovery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Business has been steady for many small businesses in the Jackson-metro area as they work to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Angie Tucker, who owns Belle Skincare + Cosmetics in Ridgeland, said she opened her business five months ago. So far, business has been going well.

“It has just absolutely blown my mind how much the community has come in and just supported this business. They invite me to events to promote the business and everyone is telling their friends,” said Tucker.

Kendall Poole Ellis is the owner of Gifts by KPEP. She said business has been booming.

“Everything has been great, and I think now more than ever people are understanding the importance of shopping local and supporting small,” said Ellis.

Supporting local businesses doesn’t just mean shopping. You can also drink local, and many people have been choosing to do that more since the pandemic.

“2021 has been our busiest year ever. We’ve been in business for 18 years, and it’s come back very strong,” said Tripp Douglas with Fusion Coffeehouse.

Douglas said no matter what kind of businesses you choose to support, the community thrives when businesses thrive.

“Whether it’s a coffee shop or a store, we just believe very strongly that they help support the community and help make it what it is. They bring character and financial resources back,” he stated.

Ridgeland will host its Small Business Saturday on November 27, 2021.