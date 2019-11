JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- There has been a water leak reported at the Metro Center, resulting in customers being turned around.

Due to plumbing failure at Metrocenter, the building has been closed and all operations have ceased for the day.

There will be two supervisors stationed outside of WSBA to meet with customers whose service has been turned off for non-payment.

A dispatcher working offsite will restore service promptly and without payment.

Operations in Metrocenter will resume Monday.