Local News

Metro Halloween events postponed, canceled

Weather interrupts two events

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 04:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 04:05 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Tonight's Haunting at Olde Towne in Clinton has been canceled because of rain. 

The City of Ridgeland moved their trick or treat event to Monday, October 29 from 6 until 8 p.m.

But there's good news!

The City of Jackson's trunk or treat event is still a 'go' Join in on the fun tonight at the Jackson Police Training Center where volunteers have plenty of fun in the works.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center