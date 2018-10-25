Metro Halloween events postponed, canceled
Weather interrupts two events
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Tonight's Haunting at Olde Towne in Clinton has been canceled because of rain.
The City of Ridgeland moved their trick or treat event to Monday, October 29 from 6 until 8 p.m.
But there's good news!
The City of Jackson's trunk or treat event is still a 'go' Join in on the fun tonight at the Jackson Police Training Center where volunteers have plenty of fun in the works.
