Metro peppered with power outages and storm damage Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police monitor traffic on Ridgewood for debris [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trees on Ridgewood Road [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Downed power line on Ridgewood Road in Jackson [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flash flooding in Clinton [ + - ]

Update 12:15 pm

According to Entergy, there are almost five thousand people with power from Amite County north to Vicksburg and Tallahatchie County and across parts of Hinds County.

Outages covered by other utilities extend into parts of Rankin County. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Entergy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Entergy

For the latest updates, check Entergy's online outage map here .

Damage peppered parts of Clinton, Jackson, the Reservoir area in Madison and parts of Rankin county.

Entergy reported 9,452 customers without power around central Mississippi with the largest pockets of power outages in Amite, Hinds and Warren counties.

Reports included downed trees in at least four counties. Flash flooding in Pearl, Jackson and on Shenandoah Road in Rankin County where crews were working to rescue a family from rising water.

Folks on Flag Chapel Road in the Presidential Hills area are trapped in the area and cannot drive out because of high water.

Storm Team 12 and our entire news team are covering areas affected by weather. Take a look.

HAPPENING NOW: Tree on power line at intersection of Ridgewood Road and Northside Drive. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Thursday, May 9, 2019

Tree down in Clinton along Post Road. Prayers for the owners of this home. ❤️ Posted by WJTV 12 News on Thursday, May 9, 2019