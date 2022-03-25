PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the Touch a Truck event is scheduled on Saturday, March 26, the event had a preview kick-off on Friday, March 25.

Many second-grade students from local school districts were able to experience Touch a Truck.

Those students were able to touch and experience the wide range of trucks and activities with digital robots. Books were read by First Lady Elee Reeves and Miss Mississippi Holly Brand.

Katie Browning, president of the Junior League of Jackson, said this is a community project and fund development for the Junior League.

“We host this event in order to just encourage social development, early literacy for our local students and children,” said Browning. “What we are hoping is that we have a community research aspect which is happening today as well as apart of field trip Friday!”

Students were able to explore the functioning of many trucks and large vehicles, including tanks, helicopters, first responder vehicles, and construction site vehicles.

Students were also able to take home goody bags and construction hats.

The annual event will continue to be held at Trustmark Park on Saturday with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. and closing at 4:00 p.m.

General admission is $5 for all ages along with children.