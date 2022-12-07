ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County.

Emily Sanders (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, by a Jefferson County petit jury. She was sentenced to 10 years on two counts of false pretense with each count to run consecutively.

The order stated Sanders was to serve the first 10 years with the remainder suspended on post release supervision upon paying $130,000. However, court documents showed that Sanders has failed to comply with the sentencing order, and the majority of the restitution has not been paid. She apparently owes $107,569.50.

The document stated, “when a defendant sentenced … to make restitution defaults in the payment … the district attorney may issue a show cause citation or a warrant of arrest for his appearance.”

“Unless the defendant shows that his default was not attributable to an intentional refusal to obey the order of the court . . . the court may find that his default constitutes contempt and may order him committed until . . . the restitution part thereof is paid,” the document continued.

A hearing for Sanders has been set for Monday, December 12 at 9:00 a.m. She is currently being held in the Adams County Jail.

Sanders bought part of the Metrocenter Mall in 2020.