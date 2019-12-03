MFC recognizes Ridgeland for Tree City USA® participation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission recognizes the city of Ridgeland for maintaining its Tree City USA® status for 11 years.

“Improving the urban tree canopy of a city can have many benefits,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “It reduces temperatures and energy costs, as well as air and water pollution.”

An increase in tree canopy enhances property values, wildlife habitats, and aesthetics while attracting businesses and improving the quality of life for residents.

“The commitment to the Tree City USA® program shows the city of Ridgeland’s investment in the management of its urban forestry resources,” Bozeman said.

The Tree City USA® program is a national recognition program that provides a basis for a good community forestry program.

