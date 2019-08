The Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting for class 64.

The application deadline is May 31 of 2019. Classes are scheduled to start Dec 1.

To be a trooper you must be 21 up to 55 years old, a good background, and pass the entry PT test.

Master Sergeant Eric Henry says, “We are looking for good men and women to join our agency for a good career.”

MHP is hosting a job fair at Troop M located in Brookhaven on May 22 from 5 pm to 8 pm.