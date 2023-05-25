JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) arrested a juvenile driver after a chase.

The chase happened on Thursday, May 25 just after 9:00 a.m. According to investigators, troopers tried to stop a 2010 Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Interstate 55 near Byram.

Troopers said the vehicle did not stop. The troopers pursued the Honda to the Shell gas station at Exit 88. They said the two occupants got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Investigators said the driver and the passenger were located and arrested at the Mid-South apartment complex in Jackson. They have not been identified.

Troopers said the driver received numerous charges, while the passenger was released to his parents. Both subjects involved in this incident are juveniles, according to MHP.