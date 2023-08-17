CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several people are in custody after a chase from Clinton into Warren County.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a trooper located a 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat traveling west on Interstate 20 in Rankin County on Wednesday, August 16. They said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Alabama.

A Chevrolet Silverado that was reportedly used in the theft of the Challenger was also located.

Troopers stopped both vehicles in Clinton, where the occupants of the Silverado were arrested without incident. MHP officials said the Challenger fled from the traffic stop and led troopers into Warren County.

Troopers said the Challenger crashed into two westbound 18-wheelers near the 13-mile marker in Warren County. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

According to MHP, the driver of the Challenger was taken into custody without incident. All suspects were transported to Clinton Police Department.

This incident is under investigation by MHP.