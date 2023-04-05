MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash involving a state trooper and a Madison County school bus.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 4 just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 51 near Bill Pressley Road.

According to MHP, the trooper was traveling on the highway and responded to a crash south of Pickens. Investigators said the school bus collided with the MHP vehicle.

Authorities said the trooper lost control and overturned. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The trooper, bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.