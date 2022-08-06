BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a car crash that involved a car and a tractor-trailer.

MHP officials said the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on Interstate 20 near Bolton on Friday, August 5. They said a Honda Pilot traveled east and hit a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped due to a previous crash.

Officials said the Honda Pilot driver suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene. The occupants of the tractor-trailer weren’t injured.

MHP will be investigating the crash.