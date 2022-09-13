BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week.

On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left the road and overturned. Williams died at the scene.

On Monday, September 12, MHP responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County involving a pedestrian.

Troopers said a vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 61 when it collided with Herman Lee Davis, 69, of Woodville, and left the scene. Davis died at the scene.

According to investigators, the vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a 2003 to 2007 Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition, or a Ford F-150 missing the mirror on the right side.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, MHP responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 84 in Franklin County.

A 2014 Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Brooklynn Cupit, of Meadville, traveled east on U.S. 61 when she attempted to cross the westbound lanes and collided with a 2007 Peterbilt Truck driven by 65-year-old Richard Reeves, of Bogue Chitto. Troopers said Reeves died at the scene.

The crashes remain under investigation by MHP.