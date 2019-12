JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The numbers are in from the Mississippi Highway Patrol weekend of holiday enforcement.

The enforcement period began November 27, at 12:01 a.m. and ended midnight on December 1.

MHP issued 6824 citations with 95 DUI arrests and also recorded a deadly holiday period.

185 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 49 injuries and 10 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.