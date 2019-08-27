MHP Labor Day Travel Enforcement to begin Friday

The 2019 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period is about to begin and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out!

They will be out Friday, August 30 at 12:01 am and will end midnight on September 2.

It is an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes.

MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period.

According to MHP, as part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues. MHP wants to remind drivers that bad decisions behind the wheel, regarding impaired driving, can result in serious consequences. Loss of employment, legal fees, and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families. To remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.

MHP investigated 165 crashes, four fatalities, and made 166 D.U.I. arrests in the 2018 Labor Day enforcement period.

They hoping all motorists and families will enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer and arrive at their destinations safely.