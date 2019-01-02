MHP makes 48 DUI arrests; investigates 5 deadly crashes during New Year's enforcement period

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released numbers for their New Year's enforcement period.

It lasted from December 31 at 12:01 a.m. to January 2 at 12:00 a.m.

MHP issued 2,466 citations. There were 144 seatbelt violations, and 31 child restraint violations.

Troopers made 48 DUI arrests. There were 92 crashes on state and federal highways.

Of the crash victims, 5 people were killed and 27 were injured.

The deadly crashes happened in Rankin, Jackson, Leflore, Pike, and Holmes counties.