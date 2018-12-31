MHP New Year's Enforcement Period Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the New Year's Enforcement Period on Monday, December 31, at 12:01 a.m.

The enforcement period will end on Tuesday, January 1.

According to MHP, the enforcement period is part of its ongoing safety initiative "Making it Home for the Holidays." Troopers are encouraging traffic safety throughout the holiday season.

During the 2017 New Year's Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 119 vehicle crashes, including one fatality.

If you plan to drink alcohol, please have a designated driver.