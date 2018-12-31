Local News

MHP New Year's Enforcement Period

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 06:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 12:47 PM CST

MHP New Year's Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the New Year's Enforcement Period on Monday, December 31, at 12:01 a.m.

The enforcement period will end on Tuesday, January 1.

According to MHP, the enforcement period is part of its ongoing safety initiative "Making it Home for the Holidays." Troopers are encouraging traffic safety throughout the holiday season.

During the 2017 New Year's Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 119 vehicle crashes, including one fatality.

If you plan to drink alcohol, please have a designated driver.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18