HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) patrol car caught fire during a suspect chase on Wednesday, February 9.

MHP officials said a trooper pulled a person over for making an illegal turn in the median on Interstate 20. The driver pulled over shortly and drove off on Norrell Road.

The trooper’s vehicle caught on fire when he followed the suspect into a wooded area. Officials said the patrol car caught on fire because it was on grass.

The suspect was captured and charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony fleeing. The suspect has not been identified at this time.