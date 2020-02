JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Dixie National Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show started on Tuesday in Jackson. Riders from across the country came to the Kirk Fordice Equine Center to strut their stuff. The event is sponsored by the Quarter Horse Youth Association.

"We do not charge them anything to come here," said Susie McBeth. "The raw cost to us is $7,000 to the Youth Association, but we charge absolutely nothing. We pick up the whole bill.