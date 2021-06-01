MHP releases numbers from 2021 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded its 2021 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period which began Friday, May 28 until Monday, May 31.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 5,734 citations with 160 DUI arrests. A total of 104 crashes were investigated including 3 fatalities and 40 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.

The first deadly crashed happened on Friday, May 28 around 3:30 p.m. MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS16 in Madison County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was hit and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

The second deadly crash happened on Friday, May 28 at approximately 6:14 p.m. A 1999 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Shannon M. Davis, 32, of Hattiesburg was traveling northbound on Highway 503. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree ejecting the driver. Davis was pronounced dead on scene.

The third deadly crash happened on Friday, May 28 just before noon. A 1996 Ford pickup driven by Rogelio Garza, 38, of Falcon Heights, TX was traveling northbound on Highway 429 in Leake County. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned ejecting the driver. Garza was pronounced dead on scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.