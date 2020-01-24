MHP reminds drivers of Move Over Law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol reminded drivers to move over when troopers are on the side of the road.

In a Twitter post, MHP said, “Public safety is our number one priority. Our safety is also a priority. It is also state law that if you approach a vehicle on the side of the highway with flashing lights, you must move over. It is called the Move Over Law. If you cannot move over, we ask you to please lower your speed well below the posted speed limit. So we maintain a safe zone when working a wreck or writing a citation on side of the highway.”

MHP also released a video to remind drivers to move over.