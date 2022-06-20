RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 30-year-old Mendenhall man.

The crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, was traveling south on the highway when it collided with an ATV, driven by Justin Taylor.

According to MHP, Taylor died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Leaders with the Langford Fire Department said Taylor worked at the Flowood Fire Department.