MHP stops by Callaway High School to educate students on driver safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol paid a visit to Calloway High School in Jackson to educate students about driver safety.
Students were informed to not drink and drive.
@chs_becallaway It was a great day at Callaway High School to educate the students about driver safety and how not to drive while impaired. #PursueTheCall pic.twitter.com/T6ZQax5N3k— MHP Recruiting (@RecruitingMHP) January 21, 2020
