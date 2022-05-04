BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Pike County.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper stopped a white 2004 Kia Sonoma for a traffic violation on Saturday, April 23 on Interstate 55 near the four-mile marker.

During the stop, the trooper found 40 pounds of illegal narcotics. The passenger, 30-year-old Jasmine Harris, of California, was arrested for trafficking of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking of THC.

Harris was booked into the Pike County Jail.