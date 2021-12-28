MHP Troop C to hold recruiting event for Cadet Class 66 applicants

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Troop C will meet with those interested in attending Cadet Class 66 on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Troop C substation located at 3851 Highway 468 in Pearl. Applicants will be able to ask questions, go over applications and understand the steps in the hiring process.

MHP is currently accepting applications for Cadet Class 66. This will be the first class to consist of only certified law enforcement officers.

The minimum qualifications for Cadet Class 66 are as follows: