MHP trooper injured in crash involving 18-wheeler

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a state trooper is recovering after being involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.

The trooper was responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger car on I-20 West of Clinton around 5:15 Wednesday morning. While traveling to the scene, the trooper was involved in a separate crash with an 18-wheeler on I-20 near the Pearl River.

Investigators said the 18-wheeler and the patrol car were both traveling westbound, when the 18-wheeler crossed into the path of the trooper. The patrol car reportedly had all of the emergency equipment activated.

The crash damaged the patrol car, and the trooper has non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler came to a stop at Ellis Avenue in Jackson.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.