JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) patrol car was involved in a crash on Thursday, March 2 in Jackson.

The crash happened on Raymond Road near the Shakti Food Mart. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including the MHP vehicle.

WJTV 12 News crews saw a woman being taken away from the scene in an ambulance. The trooper in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital. There’s no word on any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.