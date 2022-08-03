VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper’s vehicle was shot in Vicksburg overnight.

Police Chief Penny Jones told Vicksburg Daily News that the shooting happened on 1st Avenue.

The trooper told police that they were awakened by shots fired in their driveway. The rear driver side window was shattered, and the rear passenger side window had a bullet hole.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Vicksburg Police Department’s non-emergency number at 601-636-2511.