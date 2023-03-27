HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Michael Owens is facing three additional charges of sexual battery on top of the previous charges of murder, arson and sexual battery of a minor against him.

Owens’ wife, Ebony Owens, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, March 15.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said her car was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

After multiple days of searching, Ebony’s body was found in the Big Black River on Saturday, March 25.

Michael appeared before Judge Johnnie McDaniel on Monday, March 27. He hired an attorney, but said he can’t get in touch with them. He requested a public defender, but McDaniel told him to keep trying for his attorney.

He also said he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his family.

Michael has since been charged with three additional counts of sexual battery.