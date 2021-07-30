Mike Espy donates $25K for field trips to Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mike Espy, former Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture, donated $25,000 to the William and Elise Winter Education Endowment. The funds will be used to help pay for students’ field trips to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum for Mississippi.

The endowment is named in honor of former Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter.

“The Winters’s commitment to public education and to bringing Mississippi’s school children to the Two Mississippi Museums—or as he called them, “Mississippi’s largest classroom—is an inspiration to all,” said Mississippi Department of Archives & History (MDAH) director Katie Blount. “We are grateful to Secretary Espy for his generous support of this initiative.”

The funds from the William and Elise Winter Education Endowment will be used to cover costs such as admission, travel, and on-site lunches for students.

Two Mississippi Museums hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The museums are open free of charge on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.