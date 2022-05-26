JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star families will be launching another summer of free admission to Jackson museums for all military families.

The program will start Saturday, May 21 which is Armed Forces Day until Monday, September 5 which is Labor Day.

Blue Star Museums and the National Endowment for the Arts started this program in 2010 to improve the quality of life for active duty military families as studies showed that approximately two million children had at least one deployed parent.

Participating Jackson museums include the Eudora Welty House and Garden, International Museum of Muslim Cultures, Mississippi Museum of Art and the Two Mississippi Museums.

The free admission program is available to those currently serving in the United States Military, including the the National Guard and members of the Reserves.

Qualified participants must show a valid Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance.