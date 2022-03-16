CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College (MC) was acknowledged by the Military Friendly program, which has selected MC as a Military Friendly School for the 2022-23 Military Friendly Cycle.

In November 2019, MC became the first private school in the state to reduce tuition for military personnel affiliated either part-time or full-time with any branch of the armed forces.

According to MC leaders, the college facilitates military tuition assistance benefits that have been approved and awarded to current members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The college also grants college credit to veterans for their applicable prior educational experiences in the military, with approved transfer evaluation.