Military servicemen Mother's Day greetings

WJTV thanks all servicemen for protecting our country

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 05:26 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The countdown for Mother's Day has begun.

WJTV remembers those who are oversees fighting for the United States of America. 

Watch the video to see sons and daughters leave their mom a message. 

Here at WJTV 12,  we sincerely thank you for your service and cannot wait until you make it home.
 

