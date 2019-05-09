Military servicemen Mother's Day greetings
WJTV thanks all servicemen for protecting our country
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The countdown for Mother's Day has begun.
WJTV remembers those who are oversees fighting for the United States of America.
Watch the video to see sons and daughters leave their mom a message.
Here at WJTV 12, we sincerely thank you for your service and cannot wait until you make it home.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out
- Cardinals sign top pick Murray to four-year deal
- Mississippi's Most Challenging Holes: No. 17 on Lake Caroline
- Chelsea Manning released from jail on contempt charge