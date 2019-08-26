Milk 2 My Plate Program

Mississippi Food Network is now partnering with The Dairy Alliance for the “Milk to My Plate Program.”

The program’s goal is to provide dairy to food banks across the state.

Mississippi Food Network has 30 refrigerated units and 25 thermal blankets to transport milk.

Pat Ard says, “I’m a dairy farmer and I’m pleased to be here and represent the dairy farmers of Mississippi. We are certainly grateful of dairy lines for donating to the needy and the dairy products to the people that can use it.”

The Dairy Alliance also presented a $35,000 grant to help the network supply dairy products to low-income Mississippians.