Milling and paving to begin on Clinton Parkway

Thursday, contractors will begin to focus on the curb and sidewalk repairs to the Clinton Parkway.

According to Mark Jones, those repairs are to eliminate heaving of the curbs to provide more even drainage of water and match the roadbed to the curbing for a smooth transition. Sidewalks will be repaired to make a smoother walking surface. Many of the curb and sidewalk repairs are adjacent to one another and were caused by the expansive soils that are prevalent in the area.

On July 1, milling and paving in two northbound lanes will start.

After crews finish the northbound lanes, they will begin to mill and pave the southbound lanes immediately.

The project is estimated to last for 3-4 weeks depending on the weather.

Motorists who travel the Parkway are asked to take alternate routes for the next three to four weeks.

