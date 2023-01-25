JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 13th president of Millsaps College will step down effective May 31, 2023.

“It has been my privilege and my joy to serve Millsaps as its president, and I shall be forever grateful for the opportunity lead, learn from and help advance an institution that is loved deeply,” Dr. Rob Pearigen said. “I am also thankful for the opportunity to teach at Millsaps and to engage with some of the finest students of this generation.”

Jay Lindsey, chairman of the Millsaps Board of Trustees, praised Pearigen’s tenure at Millsaps.

“Rob has been an outstanding leader, and I am immensely grateful for his dedication and goodwill in service to Millsaps,” Lindsey said. “His embrace of the college’s community, history and standards of excellence, his energetic fundraising and realization of many campus improvements, and his responses to unforeseen crises are among many achievements to be saluted. I look forward to working with him through the end of his tenure.”

Millsaps officials said the Board of Trustees is focused on the next steps.