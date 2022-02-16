JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College leaders announced plans to build the school’s own, independent water system.

The school released a statement that said the construction of two wells and a 100,000-gallon water tank will begin during the coming Spring. The wells will be dug along the west side of campus, using water from the Sparta Aquifer a few hundred feet down. The almost 200-foot tall water tower will also be built on the west side of campus.

The Board of Trustees approved the estimated $3.5 million project. Millsaps President Dr. Rob Pearigen shared the plans with Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The statement also noted that the project is expected to be completed by late spring or early summer in 2023. However, the water supply may be operational once the wells are functional, even if the tower is not fully complete.