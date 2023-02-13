CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A manufacturing company in Clinton will close its doors this year.

Milwaukee Tool, a manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools and other items, will close their Clinton location and relocate their activities to their other facilities.

The company opened their Clinton operations in 2021. The facility is located at 1001 Industrial Park Drive. The company invested more than $7 million to establish the facility.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Tool said this was a difficult decision to close the Clinton location, but they are confident in the move and future of the company.

We’ve recently made the decision to transition operations out of our Clinton facility and relocate these activities to our other facilities, thus improving the overall performance of our supply chain. Despite this difficult decision, we remain confident in our ongoing success and future growth. In the last 5 years we have invested more than $702 million in our U.S. operations, and we have grown our employee population across the country by over 180%. We proudly employ more than 10,000 people in the U.S., and over 4,000 are in Mississippi. The State of Mississippi remains a critical partner for our operations as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our users and distributor partners. This will be a rolling close that we anticipate will take until approximately Q4 of this year. 150 employees will be impacted. We’re developing several support options for our impacted Clinton employees and working diligently to explore opportunities that allow them to move to one of our other locations. As we work to transition Clinton’s activities to our other facilities, positions will be eliminated in phases throughout 2023. The earliest any employees will be let go is April. Our other MS locations include Jackson, MS; Olive Branch, MS; Byhalia, MS; Greenwood, MS; and our soon-to-come Grenada, MS location. Heather McGee, Sr. Brand Manager