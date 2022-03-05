JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mind, Body & Soul race kicked off in downtown Jackson on Saturday, March 5.

The 5th annual race was hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Jackson Arts Council.

This year’s theme was Mardi Gras. As many as 65 participants followed the theme by wearing beads and all things purple, green and yellow.

There was a 5K race, a one-mile race and a fun run for kids. John Hicks and Kelsey Conner were two of the first runners to finish the race. They said they’re glad the event was held in-person again.

“We came to the first annual one, and then the pandemic slowed down a couple of the other ones. I think they did a few virtual ones, so we just wanted to come back out and support. It was woman power, girl power, whatever you want to call it. The top three finishers were all women. I had to beat a young lady like a photo-finish. The young women represented. They were moving today,” said Runner John Hicks.

“It’s a competition for the overall male and female winners for the 5K run and walk, the one-mile, fun run, as well as each age division received a first and second place,” said Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor Angela White.

Cans were collected at the race to give to a local food pantry. About 65 in-person and virtual runners participated.