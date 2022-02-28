JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Parks and Recreation and Greater Jackson Arts Council will host the 5th annual Mind, Body & Soul Race on Saturday, May 5.

The event will be held at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium located at 201 East Pascagoula Street. Race categories consist of the 5K, 1 Mile Run/Walk and Youth Fun Run. Virtual race options are available.

The last day to register online will be on Friday, March 3 by 5:59 p.m. Onsite cash-only registration is available beginning at 7:00 a.m. the day of the event, and the race will begin at 8:00 a.m.

The first 100 people to register will receive a participation medal and race T-shirt. City leaders request the donation of two canned goods to a local food pantry.