JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free to play, mini golf course is expected to open in northeast Jackson in 2023.

The Northside Sun reported the three-hole course will be the first location in the country to be opened by Park Golf.

The golf course will be located at Parham Bridges and will feature three 30-yard to 40-yard holes and utilize artificial turf.

The engineer and course designer for the mini course are currently updating their drawings and plans. The revised plans are expected to be presented to the Jackson City Council in January 2023.