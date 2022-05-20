JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A miniature horse is recovering after being attacked by a pair of dogs in Fondren. The owners said the dogs are still on the loose.

Buttercup was attacked three weeks ago while inside a fenced-in yard.

Buttercup’s owner, Becky Potts, said the incident happened in the middle of the night. She said she saw the dogs in the area the day before.

Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL), said they’re inundated with calls about animal cruelty cases, including strays. She added that the uptick in calls has been going on for months. She believes this increase happened after Jackson’s animal control shelter temporarily closed in October 2021.

Potts said she’s thankful for the support from the Fondren community as Buttercup continues to recover.

“It didn’t affect anything that a horse needs to function. She’s going to have scars all over her, but she’s going to be able to walk, trot, run, pull my cart and be a happy horse,” said Potts.

The horse was treated for bite marks along her neck and hip. Potts said Buttercup is shaken up by what she went through.

Buttercup is expected to make a full recovery.