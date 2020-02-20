Mira meets for Civic Engagement Day

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance is sending a clear message of support to immigrants from across the globe.

On Wednesday, the organization met for a civic engagement day at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. They discussed the Public Charge Rule and its deliberate display of racism and discrimination.

The rule was approved by the U.S. Supreme Court in January. Under the new policy, immigration officials can deny green card to legal immigrants over their use of public benefits.

Mira has made its mission to fight for immigrants since 2000.

