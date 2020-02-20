Mira meets for Civic Engagement Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- You may have already filed your taxes and if you are expecting to get a refund ​when will you get it ? ​ ​ Jade Bulecza has the answers and how one woman plans to spend hers. ​ ​ The IRS has already started accepting your tax returns. That means chances are you could already be spending your tax refund.​ ​ Tax refunds are often a welcome site after the headache of filing those taxes. ​ Deborah Jackson got a few thousand dollars last year. It helped her sell her home. ​ ​​ "I was able to update the roof that I moved from, brand new, yes indeed, so that was helpful," said Jackson. ​ ​ This year she plans to use her refund for a vacation. ​ ​​ ​ Before Deborah Jackson went to a tax preparer she was filing her own returns, not seeing a refund. She found a benefit in hiring someone. ​ ​​ "The main thing is, if you don't know, go and see a reputable tax preparer so you are aware of the things you can claim so you won't miss out on ​getting a refund and you could be leaving money on the table," said Erica Carter, a tax expert. ​ ​ The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days. That's when you e-file. ​ If you've mailed your return and it's been more than six weeks you should contact the IRS. ​ ​ Now if you claim the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit your refund may be on hold. ​That's because the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act doesn't allow the IRS to issue refunds before mid-February with those credits. The IRS says you can expect your refund the first week of March. ​

If you want to keep track of your refund, you can download the IRS2GO mobile app right to your cellphone. ​You can also follow your state refund.